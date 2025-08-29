Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 452,788 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.77% of Union Pacific worth $1,092,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.21. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.