UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UniCredit from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNCRY

UniCredit Stock Performance

UniCredit Company Profile

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.