UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UL Solutions worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULS. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.00.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on UL Solutions from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

