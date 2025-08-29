UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $13.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.8333.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised UiPath to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 target price on UiPath and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.25 on Friday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,598,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,180,656. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in UiPath by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 36,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,506,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

