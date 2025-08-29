UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.04. UbiSoft Entertainment shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 16,099 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of UbiSoft Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

