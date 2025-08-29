Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STWD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of STWD opened at $20.11 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.15%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.