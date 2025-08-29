Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $2,155,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 242.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 71.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 914,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 382,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 target price on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,417.92. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.