Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

