Truvestments Capital LLC Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.38 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

