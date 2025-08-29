Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $695,702.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,219,843. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,466 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,249. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

