Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,053 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.23 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3088 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

