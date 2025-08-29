Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $127,568.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $127,568.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,907.56. This trade represents a 30.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fawwad Qureshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $122,417.54.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 177.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 44.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 940.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 30.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

