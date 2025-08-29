TrueUSD 24 Hour Volume Tops $57.88 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $492.92 million and approximately $57.88 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 494,515,083 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

