TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.
TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ERNZ opened at $22.70 on Friday. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.
TrueShares Active Yield ETF Company Profile
