TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERNZ opened at $22.70 on Friday. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ)

