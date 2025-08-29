TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO James Labe Acquires 27,988 Shares of Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe purchased 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $181,362.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,179.60. This trade represents a 9.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, August 27th, James Labe bought 53,160 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $352,450.80.

On Monday, August 25th, James Labe bought 80,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $518,400.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, James Labe bought 42,003 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $270,499.32.

On Thursday, August 21st, James Labe acquired 31,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, James Labe bought 39,567 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $245,315.40.

On Tuesday, August 12th, James Labe purchased 28,387 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $178,270.36.

On Monday, August 11th, James Labe purchased 76,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $483,210.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $268.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.46.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 42.16%.The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

View Our Latest Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.