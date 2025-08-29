TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 569456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of TriMas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

TriMas Trading Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.18 million. TriMas had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In related news, Director Adrianne Shapira acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,850.32. This trade represents a 89.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,266 shares of company stock worth $137,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,660,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,177,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,306,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth approximately $19,997,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

