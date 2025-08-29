Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 78.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 78.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 1,803,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,034% from the average session volume of 84,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

