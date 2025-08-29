Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 92,320 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,320 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.24% of Chord Energy worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Chord Energy stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $150.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,549.50. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

