Trexquant Investment LP Invests $13.55 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,554,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $304.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.79 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

