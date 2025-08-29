Trexquant Investment LP Invests $11.90 Million in Humana Inc. $HUM

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.29.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $297.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $382.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.96 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.