Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 54,331 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 218.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,331 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 310,531 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $41,155,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,151.1% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 152,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,268 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16,935.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.5%

Universal Health Services stock opened at $181.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.42. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

