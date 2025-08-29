Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 667.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.