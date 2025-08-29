Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Director Acquires $69,200.00 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) Director Stephen Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 208,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,636.56. This trade represents a 5.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.77 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 73.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

