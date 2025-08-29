Tourmaline Bio, Inc. $TRML Shares Bought by Velan Capital Investment Management LP

Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares during the quarter. Tourmaline Bio comprises approximately 7.1% of Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Velan Capital Investment Management LP owned approximately 1.77% of Tourmaline Bio worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRML. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tourmaline Bio by 13,036.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 298,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 84,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,877 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRML opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $591.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.04. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tourmaline Bio ( NASDAQ:TRML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Tourmaline Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

