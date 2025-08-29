Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:TUSI)

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.
Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.
About Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.