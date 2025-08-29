Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:TUSI)

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Get Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

About Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.