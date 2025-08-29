Tortoise Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,599,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,988,000 after buying an additional 1,771,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,144,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,894,000 after buying an additional 1,524,185 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,283,000 after buying an additional 1,211,286 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,861,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,229,000 after buying an additional 250,558 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAA. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $22.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

