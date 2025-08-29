Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,139,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,815,000 after purchasing an additional 851,024 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,067.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,527,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,624 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,080,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 564,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 709,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 84,908 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

