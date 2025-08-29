Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. $FBRT

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,683.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 144.90%.

Separately, Jones Trading cut their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBRT

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.