Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,229,000 after buying an additional 2,862,183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Prologis by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,528,000 after buying an additional 1,723,129 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,970,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Prologis by 5,678.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,436,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after buying an additional 1,411,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0%

PLD stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

