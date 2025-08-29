Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. $SBI

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 157,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

