Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $110,000 Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 42.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $587,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 4.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 3,929,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,424,000 after acquiring an additional 178,613 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 10.8% in the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.6%

KO stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

