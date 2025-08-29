Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of EPD opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.04%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

