Tony Pitt Acquires 126,050 Shares of 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 126,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.43 per share, with a total value of A$54,201.50.
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Tony Pitt purchased 1,714,609 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.43 per share, with a total value of A$737,281.87.
- On Thursday, June 26th, Tony Pitt acquired 806,608 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 per share, with a total value of A$320,223.38.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Tony Pitt acquired 356,711 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.39 per share, with a total value of A$139,474.00.
- On Tuesday, June 3rd, Tony Pitt acquired 480,000 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.39 per share, with a total value of A$184,800.00.
- On Tuesday, June 10th, Tony Pitt acquired 200,595 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 per share, with a total value of A$77,028.48.
360 Capital REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43.
360 Capital REIT Dividend Announcement
About 360 Capital REIT
360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.
