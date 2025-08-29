Timothy James Ruemler Sells 20,000 Shares of Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Stock

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy James Ruemler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,449.32. This represents a 49.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sharps Technology Stock Up 8.0%
STSS opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15. Sharps Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $2,145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.52. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STSS
Institutional Trading of Sharps Technology
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.67% of Sharps Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sharps Technology
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sharps Technology
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.