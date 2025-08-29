Thomas Cellitti Sells 6,897 Shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Cellitti sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $130,284.33. Following the sale, the director owned 99,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,172.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.79. Core Molding Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6,568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 38,585.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

