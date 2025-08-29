Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) Financial Comparison

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) and Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Xcorporeal”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $42.88 billion 4.32 $6.34 billion $17.29 28.37 Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Xcorporeal.

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Xcorporeal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 15.24% 16.82% 8.38% Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Thermo Fisher Scientific and Xcorporeal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 6 16 0 2.73 Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 0.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $593.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than Xcorporeal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Xcorporeal on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment provides instruments, consumables, software, and services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. The company's Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, protein detection assays, and instruments; immunodiagnostics develops, manufactures and markets complete bloodtest systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare products. Its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment provides laboratory products, research and safety market channel, and pharma services and clinical research. It offers products and services through a direct sales force, customer-service professionals, electronic commerce, and third-party distributors under Thermo Scientific; Applied Biosystems; Invitrogen; Fisher Scientific; Unity Lab Services; and Patheon and PPD. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Xcorporeal

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

