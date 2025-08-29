The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 103,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in TJX Companies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,961,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 509,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.79.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.