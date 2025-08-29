The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 312,271 Shares of CGI Group, Inc. $GIB

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312,271 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $361,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in CGI Group by 633.1% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 956,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,499,000 after purchasing an additional 251,242 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of CGI Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 15,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in CGI Group by 1,593.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in CGI Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 16,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. CGI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $122.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92.

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. CGI Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

