The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,472,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,672 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.36% of PayPal worth $226,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

