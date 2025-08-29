The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,191 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.24% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,147,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $302.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.