The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $468.22 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $468,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Melius Research upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE WCN opened at $183.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.39. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.36 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

