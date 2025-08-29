The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $326.93 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,554,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,041 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $326,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 1,074.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NTR stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

