The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $216.03 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $216,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343.84. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $4,829,950. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GPI. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $477.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.33 and a 52 week high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.