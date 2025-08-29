The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 402,725 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,725 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $561,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $159.86. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

