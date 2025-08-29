The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 350,672 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 169.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco QQQ worth $261,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $577.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $583.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.09.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.