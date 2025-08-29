The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $97.12 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,519.28. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,843 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

