The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3%

SCHW opened at $97.12 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,843 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,273. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

