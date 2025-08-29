Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Trimmed by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $345.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 199.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.97 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,564 shares of company stock valued at $51,792,190 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

