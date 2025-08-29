Tema Etfs LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2025

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSMFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 130,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,720,809.22. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,708 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,812. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

