Tema Etfs LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Tema Etfs LLC decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,610 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $187,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 262,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,440. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

ARWR opened at $22.34 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.